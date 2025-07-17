Judge's ruling paves the way for continued opposition to the construction of gas station in Brookhaven

A Pitt County Superior Court judge has ruled in favor of the Brookhaven community, which paves the way for continued opposition to the construction of a RaceTrac gas station in their neighborhood.

On Wednesday, Resident Superior Court Judge Jeffery B. Foster granted, in part, a motion to supplement the record. That means the neighbors can bring in additional information that shows why they believe a prior hearing before the city of Greenville’s Board of Adjustment didn’t meet standards of fairness and how they will be harmed by the city’s decision to grant the gas station permit.

The Brookhaven Petitioners cannot, however, bring in substantive evidence of facts that they wished the board had considered.

The neighborhood was represented by the Southern Coalition for Social Justice, and Senior Counsel for Environmental Justice Anna Byers said they are grateful that the judge recognized the importance of affirming the community's right to have the additional materials included.

The next hearing in the case will be RaceTrac’s motion to dismiss, which has not yet been scheduled.