© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

Judge's ruling paves the way for continued opposition to the construction of gas station in Brookhaven

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published July 17, 2025 at 6:25 AM EDT
A Pitt County Superior Court judge has ruled in favor of the Brookhaven community, which paves the way for continued opposition to a RaceTrac gas station being built in their neighborhood.
North Carolina Judicial Branch
A Pitt County Superior Court judge has ruled in favor of the Brookhaven community, which paves the way for continued opposition to a RaceTrac gas station being built in their neighborhood.

A Pitt County Superior Court judge has ruled in favor of the Brookhaven community, which paves the way for continued opposition to the construction of a RaceTrac gas station in their neighborhood.

On Wednesday, Resident Superior Court Judge Jeffery B. Foster granted, in part, a motion to supplement the record. That means the neighbors can bring in additional information that shows why they believe a prior hearing before the city of Greenville’s Board of Adjustment didn’t meet standards of fairness and how they will be harmed by the city’s decision to grant the gas station permit.

The Brookhaven Petitioners cannot, however, bring in substantive evidence of facts that they wished the board had considered.

The neighborhood was represented by the Southern Coalition for Social Justice, and Senior Counsel for Environmental Justice Anna Byers said they are grateful that the judge recognized the importance of affirming the community's right to have the additional materials included.

The next hearing in the case will be RaceTrac’s motion to dismiss, which has not yet been scheduled.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston