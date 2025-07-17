Defense spending bill moves to senate floor, includes significant funding for ENC military installations

A North Carolina Senator and Member of the Senate Armed Services Committee said the defense spending bill has moved to the senate floor, and it includes provisions to improve readiness and quality of life for troops, increase funding for North Carolina military installations, protect the homeland, and strengthen alliances.

Senator Ted Budd said it will provide raises for service members and create a pilot program to improve Basic Allowance for Housing rates for North Carolina service members and their families.

It includes several projects that will benefit eastern North Carolina military bases.

“I’m proud that the FY 2026 NDAA contains dozens of provisions I led that will boost America’s fighting force in North Carolina and around the world by improving our facilities and programs, bolstering America’s air superiority, reducing regulatory burdens, supporting our friend and ally Israel, combatting terrorism, and banning discriminatory affirmative action policies at the service academies. Refocusing the Department of Defense on its core mission will send a clear deterrent message to potential adversaries and make America safer," he said.

Budd's office provided a summary of the provisions Senator Budd championed in the recent SASC legislative markup that the full Senate will consider in the coming weeks:

Boosting America’s Military Readiness & Supporting Military Families

The SASC-passed NDAA represents an investment in America’s military personnel, a refocusing of the Pentagon’s priorities to boost troop readiness, and a needed reduction of bureaucratic red tape. Senator Budd championed a number of key priorities that will improve the quality of life and the effectiveness of our troops by:



Providing a 3.8% raise across the board for service members.

Creating a pilot program to improve Basic Allowance for Housing (BAH) rates for North Carolina service members and their families.

Prohibiting affirmative action in U.S. Service Academies admissions

Cutting burdensome environmental regulations that prohibit the Defense Department from procuring basic items.

Accelerating the development, prototyping, and deployment of mobile nuclear microreactor systems to enhance energy resilience and forward-deployed power capability for U.S. military operations.

Delivering for North Carolina Military Installations & Manufacturers

The FY 2026 NDAA authorizes more than $700 million for military construction projects and planning and design funding at facilities across North Carolina. Senator Budd successfully worked to include authorizing provisions to support the following facilities, programs, and units:

Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point



Authorizing $40M in funding to boost the F-35 Aircraft Sustainment Center

Authorizing $15M in funding to design the next phase of the Flightline Utilities Modernization project

Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune



Authorizing $34M in funding for the expansion of the Special Operations Forces Combat Service Support/Motor Transport

Authorizing $90M in funding to boost the Special Operations Forces Marine Raider Battalion Operations Facility

Authorizing $48.28M in funding to boost Amphibious Combat Vehicle Shelters

Fort Bragg



Authorizing $19M in funding to boost the Automated Infantry Platoon Battle Course

Authorizing $24M in funding to complete the construction of the Aircraft Maintenance Hangar

Authorizing $80M in funding to improve the Fort’s power generation and microgrid

Authorizing $32M in funding for the Special Operations Forces Mission Command Center

Authorizing $80M in funding to boost the Special Operations Forces Operational Ammunition Supply Point

Authorizing $5M in funding for the Pathfinder Airborne Program to improve soldier readiness

Seymour Johnson Air Force Base



Authorizing $54M in funding to improve the Child Development Center

Authorizing $41M in funding to boost the Combat Arms Training and Maintenance Complex

North Carolina National Guard



Authorizing $69M in funding for the Aircraft Maintenance Hangar Addition/Alteration project at Salisbury Training Center

North Carolina Manufacturers & Projects



Authorizing $34M in funding to procure Infantry Squad Vehicles manufactured in Concord, which will support the Army Transformation Initiative

Authorizing $4M in funding to procure rare earth magnets manufactured in Durham

Authorizing $8M in funding to procure Army Load-Carrying Technology Advancements built in Concord

Authorizing $5M in funding to expand the Defense Innovation Unit OnRamp Hub, which Senator Budd has advocated for bringing to North Carolina

Protecting Our Homeland & Standing With Our Allies

The core mission of America’s Armed Forces is to protect the United States and its citizens from threats and to defend our interests both at home and abroad. Sen. Budd led the inclusion of several key priorities that will help our troops and our allies carry out this vital mission by:

Protecting Our Homeland:



Requiring a plan to ensure installation commanders have adequate guidance and authority to interdict hostile or suspicious drone activity with force immediately.

Directing the Secretary of the Army to diversify and expand the Army’s counter-drone capabilities to protect bases and installations at home and abroad.

Deterring Threats from China:



Cutting bureaucratic red tape to permit fighter aircraft to use tactical datalinks needed for advanced air combat training, enhancing the preparation and readiness of 45 combat-coded fighter squadrons for high-end conflict.

Directing a report on the People’s Republic of China’s (PRC) operation, ownership, or control of strategic foreign ports and Department of Defense efforts to counter or mitigate the national security threats posed by PRC control of such foreign ports.

Supporting the U.S.-Israel Bilateral Relationship & Countering Terrorism in the Middle East:

