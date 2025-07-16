© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

People in North Carolina and Iowa who sprayed insecticide carbaryl have a higher risk of several cancers

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published July 16, 2025 at 6:37 AM EDT
A farmer sprays a soybean field in Granger, Iowa. There's new and detailed data on the impact of genetically modified crops on pesticide use. Those crops replaced insecticides, and, at first, some herbicides. But herbicide use has rebounded.
Charlie Neibergall
/
AP
File: A farmer sprays a soybean field in Granger, Iowa.

Pesticide applicators in North Carolina and Iowa who sprayed the insecticide carbaryl have a higher risk of several cancers.

Research led by the National Cancer Institute determined those those that used the chemical, frequently sold under the brand name Sevin, have a higher risk of stomach, esophageal, tongue and prostate cancers.

The chemical is used to kill aphids and other insects on various farm crops, as well as ants, fleas and ticks in turf and home gardens.

The researchers used data from the US government-funded Agricultural Health Study about pesticide use by farmers and other licensed pesticide applicators in Iowa and North Carolina.
Tags
NCPRA
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston