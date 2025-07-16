© 2025 Public Radio East
Grant will fund Beaufort County Community College ambulance purchase to help train EMTs

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published July 16, 2025 at 6:52 AM EDT
Beaufort County Community College
Beaufort CCC’s new training ambulance, funded by a $164,426 grant from The Cannon Foundation, will expand hands-on EMS education across the region.

A grant will allow Beaufort County Community College to address training challenges in its Emergency Medical Services program.

The $164,000 grant from the Cannon Foundation will allow for the purchase of a new ambulance to help train EMTs.

The college is currently using a repurposed EastCare ambulance which has been driven for nearly 400,000 miles and has had several mechanical issues. A secondary training ambulance is no longer operational, and the program has had to resort to borrowing ambulances from area emergency response agencies to train its students.

The new ambulance will include a simulator to improve hands on training, and will be the designated vehicle for state-mandated EMT driver training.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
