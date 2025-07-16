Grant will fund Beaufort County Community College ambulance purchase to help train EMTs

A grant will allow Beaufort County Community College to address training challenges in its Emergency Medical Services program.

The $164,000 grant from the Cannon Foundation will allow for the purchase of a new ambulance to help train EMTs.

The college is currently using a repurposed EastCare ambulance which has been driven for nearly 400,000 miles and has had several mechanical issues. A secondary training ambulance is no longer operational, and the program has had to resort to borrowing ambulances from area emergency response agencies to train its students.

The new ambulance will include a simulator to improve hands on training, and will be the designated vehicle for state-mandated EMT driver training.