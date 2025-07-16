Congressman Murphy will participate in roundtable about One Big Beautiful Bill Act

North Carolina U.S. Congressman Greg Murphy will participate in a roundtable discussion with the Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce on Friday.

Murphy is expected to talk about President Donald Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act that was signed into law on July 4.

Local business owners will meet with Murphy, the Senior Manager of Regional Government Affairs with U.S. Chamber of Commerce Brince Manning, and President and CEO of Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce Trent McGee.

It takes place at Pitt Community College in Winterville on Friday, beginning at 9 a.m.