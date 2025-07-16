© 2025 Public Radio East
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

Congressman Murphy will participate in roundtable about One Big Beautiful Bill Act

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published July 16, 2025 at 6:31 AM EDT
North Carolina U.S. Congressman Greg Murphy has been diagnosed with a tumor at the base of his skull and will need surgery to have it removed.
The Office of Congressman Greg Murphy
File: North Carolina U.S. Congressman Greg Murphy.

North Carolina U.S. Congressman Greg Murphy will participate in a roundtable discussion with the Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce on Friday.

Murphy is expected to talk about President Donald Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act that was signed into law on July 4.

Local business owners will meet with Murphy, the Senior Manager of Regional Government Affairs with U.S. Chamber of Commerce Brince Manning, and President and CEO of Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce Trent McGee.

It takes place at Pitt Community College in Winterville on Friday, beginning at 9 a.m.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
