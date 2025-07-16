© 2025 Public Radio East
40 animals saved from fire, 12 dogs already at shelter euthanized to make room for their care

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published July 16, 2025 at 6:28 AM EDT
A dog eagerly awaits adoption in an animal shelter.
iStockphoto.com
File: A dog eagerly awaits adoption in an animal shelter.

Forty animals were saved after a house fire in Duplin County over the weekend, but some animals already in the shelter were euthanized to make room for their care and treatment.

Duplin County Fire Marshal Matthew Barwick says a man who was in the home near Magnolia was not hurt in the fire.

Officers with Duplin County Animal Control rescued and relocated dozens of animals, including 19 guinea pigs, 18 dogs, two ferrets and a rabbit.

Barwick said the shelter made the tough choice to euthanize 12 dogs already in its care to accommodate the animals rescued from the fire. He said the euthanized dogs had health conditions that impacted their quality of life or had been up for adoption for two months without any interest.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
