© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

Mebane continues water restriction measures following major treatment plant damage due to Chantal

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published July 10, 2025 at 5:00 PM EDT
Tank or reservoir for biological purification and cleaning of dirty sewage water by active sludge.
Dmitry Volochek/DedMityay
/
Adobe Stock photo
A tank for biological purification and cleaning of dirty sewage water by active sludge.

The aftermath of Tropical Storm Chantal continues to wreak havoc on businesses and residents in Mebane, North Carolina, ten miles east of Burlington. Flooding from the storm badly damaged the area’s water treatment plant, creating major shortages.

The Graham-Mebane Water Treatment Plant was hit with nearly six feet of flooding during the storm. The plant remains under repair, leaving Mebane residents with less than two days of drinking water.

Full restoration of the city’s water source is expected to take several more days. In the meantime, the city has received bottled water. Distribution and donation sites identified throughout the area remain open daily until supplies run out. The city of Graham will continue receiving water from nearby Burlington.

In Mebane, to cope with the shortage, restrictions are in effect that limit business operations to only groceries, health care facilities, and pharmacies.

Residents are being told to use city water only for medical requirements, showers, restroom usage, and when bottled water is unavailable.
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
See stories by David Ford