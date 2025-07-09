Social media selfie and video of felon holding a gun send North Carolina man back to federal prison

A Raleigh man will spend six-and-a-half years in federal prison after he posted selfies with a gun on social media last year.

Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina Daniel P. Bubar said Diamonique Newton is a felon that was barred from possession a firearm, yet he posted pictures of himself on his Facebook page holding a weapon.

Soon after, court documents show Newton streamed a live Facebook video of himself pointing a gun at the camera several times.

In a search of his home, officers with the Raleigh Police Department found two firearms, one of which was stolen, more than 180 grams of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. Newton admitted that the stolen firearm was his and that he had bought it off the street.

Newton has a criminal history that spans almost two decades and was also previously convicted of attempted possession of a firearm by a felon in 2013.