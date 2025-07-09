© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

Social media selfie and video of felon holding a gun send North Carolina man back to federal prison

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published July 9, 2025 at 6:57 AM EDT
Diamonique Newton is a felon that was barred from possession a firearm, yet he posted pictures and video of himself on his Facebook page holding a weapon.
City-County Bureau of Identification
Diamonique Newton is a felon that was barred from possession a firearm, yet he posted pictures and video of himself on his Facebook page holding a weapon.

A Raleigh man will spend six-and-a-half years in federal prison after he posted selfies with a gun on social media last year.

Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina Daniel P. Bubar said Diamonique Newton is a felon that was barred from possession a firearm, yet he posted pictures of himself on his Facebook page holding a weapon.

Soon after, court documents show Newton streamed a live Facebook video of himself pointing a gun at the camera several times.

In a search of his home, officers with the Raleigh Police Department found two firearms, one of which was stolen, more than 180 grams of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. Newton admitted that the stolen firearm was his and that he had bought it off the street.

Newton has a criminal history that spans almost two decades and was also previously convicted of attempted possession of a firearm by a felon in 2013.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston