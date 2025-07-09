© 2025 Public Radio East
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

Energy efficiency changes at MCAS Cherry Point recognized by U.S. Department of Energy

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published July 9, 2025 at 6:38 AM EDT
United States Marine Corps
File: MCAS Cherry Point

Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point has received an award from the U.S. Department of Energy for improvements made aboard the base.

The energy management award honors the installation’s team for its infrastructure modernization initiative, which saved more than $2 million in energy costs in its first full year and also saved more than 140 million gallons of water.

The projects eliminated nearly 11,000 metric tons of CO₂ emissions – that’s equal to removing 2,378 vehicles from the road.

The installation also received the Navy Surgeon General’s highest honor for health and wellness promotion for the 24th consecutive time.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
