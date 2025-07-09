Energy efficiency changes at MCAS Cherry Point recognized by U.S. Department of Energy

Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point has received an award from the U.S. Department of Energy for improvements made aboard the base.

The energy management award honors the installation’s team for its infrastructure modernization initiative, which saved more than $2 million in energy costs in its first full year and also saved more than 140 million gallons of water.

The projects eliminated nearly 11,000 metric tons of CO₂ emissions – that’s equal to removing 2,378 vehicles from the road.

The installation also received the Navy Surgeon General’s highest honor for health and wellness promotion for the 24th consecutive time.