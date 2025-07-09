© 2025 Public Radio East
Electric bills will soon increase for customers in New Bern

By Annette Weston
Published July 9, 2025 at 6:42 AM EDT
Electric bills will soon increase for customers in New Bern.

New Bern Alderman voted Tuesday night to increase electric rates by about 3%, to offset rising wholesale power costs.

New Bern buys its electricity from Duke Energy, and city officials said they’re paying more to supply homes and businesses.

The city implemented a similar rate hike last year to cover a $3 million shortfall in the utility budget.

People will start seeing the higher rates on their electric bills later this year
Annette Weston
