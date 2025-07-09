Dodged police checkpoint leads deputies, K9 to illegal pot grow in Jones County

One driver managed to evade Jones County Sheriff’s Deputies conducting a checking station, but the search for him led a K-9 officer to an illegal pot grow nearby.

When deputies approached the vehicle trying to evade the checking station, the driver ran off, and Sheriff Matt Wineman said his department got help in the search from K-9 units from the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office.

While they didn’t find the driver, deputies discovered an illegal marijuana grow on NC Highway 58 North during the search.

Jones County Sheriff's Office After securing a search warrant, deputies seized 23 marijuana plants, a large quantity of processed marijuana, other drugs, paraphernalia, and several guns.

The illegal drug operation is still under investigation.