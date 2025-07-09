© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

Dodged police checkpoint leads deputies, K9 to illegal pot grow in Jones County

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published July 9, 2025 at 6:47 AM EDT
While they didn’t find the driver that dodged a checkpoint, Jones County Sheriff's deputies discovered an illegal marijuana grow on NC Highway 58 North during the search.
Jones County Sheriff's Office
While they didn’t find the driver that dodged a checkpoint, Jones County Sheriff's deputies discovered an illegal marijuana grow on NC Highway 58 North during the search.

One driver managed to evade Jones County Sheriff’s Deputies conducting a checking station, but the search for him led a K-9 officer to an illegal pot grow nearby.

When deputies approached the vehicle trying to evade the checking station, the driver ran off, and Sheriff Matt Wineman said his department got help in the search from K-9 units from the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office.

While they didn’t find the driver, deputies discovered an illegal marijuana grow on NC Highway 58 North during the search.

After securing a search warrant, deputies seized 23 marijuana plants, a large quantity of processed marijuana, other drugs, paraphernalia, and several guns.
Jones County Sheriff's Office
After securing a search warrant, deputies seized 23 marijuana plants, a large quantity of processed marijuana, other drugs, paraphernalia, and several guns.

After securing a search warrant, deputies seized 23 marijuana plants, a large quantity of processed marijuana, other drugs, paraphernalia, and several guns.

The illegal drug operation is still under investigation.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston