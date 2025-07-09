After nearly 30 years, the NAACP National Convention returns to Charlotte

After nearly 30 years, the NAACP returns to Charlotte this week for its 116th National Convention, with a focus on exchanging ideas and addressing community needs and issues.

It's a charged political environment, both in North Carolina and nationally. This is the second time the convention will be held in Charlotte. Some discussions and workshops will focus on addressing mental health, supporting Black-owned businesses, and “defending democracy.” Rev. Corine Mack heads Charlotte’s local NAACP chapter. Mack says this year’s theme of the “Fierce Urgency of Now” is tied to the political climate, where there are efforts to cut benefits such as Medicaid and SNAP.

“We know that people are afraid, we understand that they’re afraid, but we want them to know that they’re not alone,” Mack said. “And our responsibility has always been, even when you're afraid, to move past your fear, and move in the struggle anyway to create change.”

For this year's convention, the NAACP did not invite President Trump. This is the first time a sitting president has not been invited in 116 years. Dominic Hawkins is a representative with the national group; Hawkins says the decision is tied to the president's actions.

“This president is engaging in authoritarian tactics and strongman tactics, and has been working to erode civil rights,” Hawkins said. He also pointed to Trump's spending bill and cuts to social programs.

A statement by the NAACP, released last month, said: "There is a rich history of both Republicans and Democrats attending our convention — from Harry Truman to Dwight D. Eisenhower, Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and beyond ... We're nonpartisan and always welcome those who believe in democracy and the Constitution."

The 116th National Convention will take place at the Charlotte Convention from July 12 to July 16, with some pre-programming events starting Wednesday.