Sound Rivers: Fish kill at Flanners Beach on the lower Neuse discovered last week will likely continue

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published July 8, 2025 at 6:00 AM EDT
Sound Rivers
A fish kill spotted last week at Flanners Beach on the lower Neuse will likely continue.

Sound Rivers said thousands of dead juvenile menhaden were found on the beach in the Neuse River Recreation area of Croatan National Forest.

Testing by Water Quality Specialist Taylor Register showed extremely high dissolved oxygen levels and water temperature, and well as elevated pH.

She said, “With dissolved oxygen being so high in the middle of the day, that’s a pretty good indicator of algal-bloom conditions, with the fish kill likely related to dramatic dissolved oxygen drops at nighttime.”

Neuse Riverkeeper Samantha Krop said fish kills like the one at Flanners Beach, and the ones that could potentially happen over the next week, should serve as a wake-up call. “Fish kills aren’t natural, and they aren’t inevitable,” she said. “When you see a fish kill, it’s a call to action to do more to protect our waterways.”
Neuse Riverkeeper Samantha Krop said that while fish kills can happen pretty regularly on the Neuse, no one should normalize them. She said it’s a sign of a river in distress.

“Excessive heat, excessive rainfall washing more nutrients into the waterways — the root cause of both is global warming and the climate change we’re experiencing. While many are doing good things to reduce nutrient pollution, fish kills are another sign of how much more we need to do.”

Sound Rivers recommends avoiding contact with the water where a fish kill or algal bloom is occurring. Signs of an algal bloom include smelly or discolored water.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
