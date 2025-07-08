Marine Fisheries asking anglers to donate Red Snapper carcasses for stock assessment research

The N.C. D-E-Q's Division of Marine Fisheries will collect Red Snapper carcasses from recreational fishermen during the 2025 mini-season on July 11 and 12.

The carcasses will be used for research purposes. Division biologists will measure the fish, determine the sex when possible, and remove the otoliths (ear bones) for age determination. The information collected will be provided to the National Marine Fisheries Service for use in future Red Snapper stock assessments.

When cleaning the fish, anglers should leave the head and tail intact and, if possible, leave the guts/reproductive organs in the fish. Anglers who fished on a charter boat or head boat should let the fish cleaner know the carcass will be donated.

Several donation centers are available in eastern North Carolina:

Temporary locations:



Capt. Stacy Fishing Center, 416 Atlantic Beach Causeway, Atlantic Beach

Carolina Princess Headboat Dock, 604 Evans St., Morehead City

Pelagic Hunter, 104 James St., Sneads Ferry

Year-round locations:

