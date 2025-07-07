© 2025 Public Radio East
Chantal rains blamed for one death in Mebane

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Paul Garber
Published July 7, 2025 at 2:52 PM EDT
Image shows map of lake
Image courtesy Orange County
Officials worried at one point that the Lake Michael Dam in Mebane was at risk of failing, which could flood neighborhoods downstream.

*This story was updated at 10:26 p.m., July 7, 2025

Heavy rains from the remnants of Tropical Storm Chantal shut down roads and highways and caused dozens of people in North Carolina to flee their homes Monday.

One person in Mebane has died as a result of the flooding. Alamance County Attorney Rik Stevens says 61 people have been rescued since the flooding began. He says most of them approached watery areas and couldn’t get out.

Mebane officials asked residents to limit their water usage after the rain flooded the Graham-Mebane Water Treatment Plant, and the system couldn't operate at normal levels.

In Alamance County, where a state of emergency was declared, the Haw River crested at a near-record 32.5 feet early Monday morning.

In addition to the flooding, the National Weather Service in Raleigh says four tornadoes have been confirmed, including two in the Triad area.

One of them struck Mebane near Heartpine Drive. Another came down near Mt. Hermon Rock Creek Road in the Alamance County community of Snow Camp. The other tornadoes occurred in Lee and Chatham counties.

In Orange County, the possibility that the Lake Michael Dam could fail prompted officials to issue a voluntary evacuation for areas downstream, but Orange County emergency leaders said that the situation improved over the course of the day.
Paul Garber
Paul Garber is a Winston-Salem native and an award-winning reporter who began his journalism career with an internship at The High Point Enterprise in 1993. He has previously worked at The Augusta (Ga.) Chronicle, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch, The News and Record of Greensboro and the Winston-Salem Journal, where he was the newspaper's first full-time multimedia reporter. He won the statewide Media and the Law award in 2000 and has also been recognized for his business, investigative and multimedia reporting. Paul earned a BA from Wake Forest University and has a Master's of Liberal Arts degree from Johns Hopkins University and a Master's of Journalism and Mass Communication from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He lives in Lewisville.
