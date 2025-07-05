Fresh Air Weekend: A 'Theater Kid' looks back; 'The Bear' star Ebon Moss-Bachrach

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, as well as new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and it often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Hamilton producer Jeffrey Seller traces his journey from 'Theater Kid' to Broadway: Seller has been a key behind-the-scenes figure for some of Broadway's biggest hits including, Hamilton and Rent, but he got his start on a much smaller scale. He looks back in a new memoir.

On Tracks II, Springsteen shares a host of lost albums — and a new part of himself: At its best, this capacious grab-bag of 83 songs, some dating back to the 1980s, yields not just good music, but songs that seem unlike anything else Springsteen has ever done.

Hold the yelling: Ebon Moss-Bachrach says The Bear set is "very loving": Moss-Bachrach has won two Emmys for his portrayal of an abrasive and ornery cook/maître d on the FX series The Bear. The show is known for kitchen chaos, but he says the set is calm and well run.

