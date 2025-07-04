Public comment closes Saturday on water permit application for MVP Southgate

Saturday is the deadline to submit public comment on a water permit application for the Mountain Valley Pipeline Southgate extension project.

Developers are asking the state Department of Environmental Quality for a specific water permit that's needed to move forward with the project.

The permit, called a 401 Water Quality Certification, would allow the natural gas pipeline to cross bodies of water in Rockingham County.

In 2020, state officials denied this permit, saying "that work on the Southgate extension could lead to unnecessary water quality impacts and disturbance of the environment in North Carolina."

Courtesy of MVP Southgate This graphic illustrates the proposed route of the Mountain Valley Pipeline Southgate extension.

Since then, the project has been amended to include "a shorter route, fewer crossings of waterbodies, and a wider diameter pipe," according to the project's website.

"These changes incorporate public feedback and allow the project to satisfy the growing public need for natural gas in electricity generation and residential and business uses," states the website.

Mountain Valley Pipeline maintains this project is needed to bring "reliable, affordable, domestically produced natural gas to North Carolina." Energy demands in the state have increased drastically in recent years.

However, the project faces criticism from environmental groups, who argue the pipeline would permanently harm waterways, wetlands, and aquatic resources. Another concern is the long term investment in natural gas, which is a type of fossil fuel.

"We know that there are safer, more affordable renewable energy options that can serve North Carolinians," said Juhi Modi, North Carolina field coordinator at Appalachian Voices.

Additionally, a separate natural gas pipeline, the proposed Southeast Supply Enhancement Project from Williams Companies, would run parallel to this Southgate project.

In a joint press release, environmental advocates argue "the co-location of two additional high-pressure, large diameter pipelines, next to already aging pipes, adds to safety risks for both proposed pipelines."

Public comments can be made online using this form.