Violence profiles available for all 100 North Carolina counties

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published July 3, 2025 at 6:36 AM EDT
Image: Jobs For Felons Hub on Flickr via Creative Commons)
Police said a 14-year-old girl was killed and five other people were wounded in a shooting Wednesday during a gathering at a Goldsboro home.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety’s Office of Violence Prevention recently released county violence profiles for all 100 North Carolina counties.

In Onslow County, the fact sheet shows that violent crime has increased by three percent in the last year; aggravated assault and rape were the most common. The data also shows that emergency room visits for a firearm injury increased by 12 percent.

There was also a three percent increase in violent crime in Pitt County, where the most common crimes were aggravated assault and robbery. Emergency room visits for a firearm injury were up 36 percent.

In Craven County, violent crimes have dropped by 15 percent over the year before, and visits to the emergency room for treatment of a firearm injury decreased by nine percent.

Violent crimes were also down in Carteret County, by 11 percent from the previous year, and there was a 50 percent drop in ED visits for gun injuries.

OVP Director Siarra Scott said that the fact sheets offer local organizations a more comprehensive insight into how violence is impacting communities from both a public health and criminal justice lens.

She added, “This data can help violence prevention professionals identify the most effective programs and allocate resources intentionally.”

A searchable map with links to each county’s stats is available HERE.
 
