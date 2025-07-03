© 2025 Public Radio East
"Stingray Shuffle" could keep eastern North Carolina swimmers and waders from a painful sting

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published July 3, 2025 at 6:15 AM EDT
Emerald Isle Fire Department

Crystal Coast beaches are sure to be packed with visitors this holiday weekend, and one island community is telling swimmers to take safety precautions, which include avoiding injury from marine life.

The Emerald Isle Fire Department said people swimming and wading in the water should not forget to do the stingray shuffle.

Stingrays often rest under the sand in shallow water, and fire officials said shuffling your feet as you walk in the water can keep you from accidentally stepping on one or getting stung.

The department also said most everyone has heard the old “pee on it” myth when it comes to jellyfish stings—but said there are far better ways to handle a sting. Those that do get stung should rinse the area with vinegar to neutralize the sting and then soak it in hot water for 20-45 minutes to reduce pain.

Officials said the tentacles should be removed carefully using tweezers, not your bare hands, and if there is any trouble breathing, swelling, or signs of an allergic reaction, call 911 immediately.
