Recent conference focused on rural health strategies in Pamlico County

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published July 3, 2025 at 6:55 AM EDT
Imagine Pamlico

A conference in Bayboro examined rural health strategies, comparing those in Pamlico County to others is use in similar areas across the country.

Hosted by Imagine Pamlico, the conference included healthcare professionals, county leaders, and local and regional stakeholders to discuss building a needs-based, sustainable, community-driven health and wellness model.

The conference focused on both clinical care and broader wellness strategies.

Dr. Sebastian Gimenez from NCHHS’ Office of Rural Health said establishing telehealth options is of critical importance because that can help solve social determinants of health, like food insecurity, limited transportation, and lack of specialists, that are often prevalent in rural areas.

Subsequent conference sessions are planned for 2025.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston