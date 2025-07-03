Recent conference focused on rural health strategies in Pamlico County

A conference in Bayboro examined rural health strategies, comparing those in Pamlico County to others is use in similar areas across the country.

Hosted by Imagine Pamlico, the conference included healthcare professionals, county leaders, and local and regional stakeholders to discuss building a needs-based, sustainable, community-driven health and wellness model.

The conference focused on both clinical care and broader wellness strategies.

Dr. Sebastian Gimenez from NCHHS’ Office of Rural Health said establishing telehealth options is of critical importance because that can help solve social determinants of health, like food insecurity, limited transportation, and lack of specialists, that are often prevalent in rural areas.

Subsequent conference sessions are planned for 2025.