Odds of tropical development in southeastern U.S. coastal storm continue to increase

The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor a weather system in the southeast US for tropical development potential.

Officials said the odds continue to rise, and there now is a 40 percent chance it will become tropical sometime in the next seven days.

Forecasters said the disturbance will hug the Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina coast for a while, churning up the surf and occasionally bringing tropical downpours onshore.

Even if the system fizzles out or moves away from North Carolina, meteorologists said the tropical moisture associated with it could lead to higher rainfall totals and pop-up downpours next week.

The next name on the list is Chantal.