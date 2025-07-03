© 2025 Public Radio East
Odds of tropical development in southeastern U.S. coastal storm continue to increase

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published July 3, 2025 at 6:27 AM EDT
National Hurricane Center

The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor a weather system in the southeast US for tropical development potential.

Officials said the odds continue to rise, and there now is a 40 percent chance it will become tropical sometime in the next seven days.

Forecasters said the disturbance will hug the Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina coast for a while, churning up the surf and occasionally bringing tropical downpours onshore.

Even if the system fizzles out or moves away from North Carolina, meteorologists said the tropical moisture associated with it could lead to higher rainfall totals and pop-up downpours next week.

The next name on the list is Chantal.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston