“Operation Firecracker Booze It & Lose It" campaign to curb impaired driving underway

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published July 1, 2025 at 6:52 AM EDT
Emerald Isle Police Department

Every year, the Fourth of July holiday ranks as one of the deadliest periods on the nation's roads, and that’s why the N.C. Governor's Highway Safety Program has launched its “Operation Firecracker Booze It & Lose It" campaign to promote safe driving.

The annual campaign, which was launched in Emerald Isle this year, uses increased checkpoints and patrols to discourage impaired driving leading up to and after the holiday.

GHSP Director Mark Ezzell said there were nearly 12,000 crashes during the Independence Day period last year, and 176 were alcohol-related crashes. Five people died.

Michael Panzarella, the chief of police for Emerald Isle, is asking drivers who plan to drink to arrange in advance a way to get home safely.

That could mean designating a sober driver or calling a taxi or rideshare service.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
