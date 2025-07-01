© 2025 Public Radio East
ENC private schools to see huge increase in voucher funds next school year

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published July 1, 2025 at 6:56 AM EDT
Public Schools First NC
A North Carolina non-profit organization committed to informing and educating North Carolinians about policies affecting public schools has released a report that details the impact of the expansion of school vouchers.

Officials with Public Schools First NC said hundreds of millions of additional taxpayer dollars to private schools is money that could have been invested in strengthening public schools. They add that income eligibility caps have also been removed, making the program available to families of all income levels.

Private schools in Craven County received more than $3.5 million in 2023-24, and will get more than $6.5 million next year. That’s a more than 100 percent increase.

Voucher funding for private schools in Onslow County will jump from nearly $7.5 million to more than $11 million, a 53 percent increase.

In Pitt County, private schools received not quite $3 million last year, and are projected to receive nearly $10 million next year. That’s 237 percent higher.

