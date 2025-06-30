© 2025 Public Radio East
Storm off Florida coast has little chance of tropical development

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 30, 2025 at 6:53 AM EDT
National Hurricane Center

The National Hurricane Center is watching another area off the coast of Florida and the southeastern states, but meteorologists said there isn’t much chance that it will become tropical.

The latest guidance gives it a 20% over the next seven days and a zero percent chance in the next 48 hours.

Forecasters said it’s too far out to know much about the storm’s impact, or lack of it, on eastern North Carolina, but they do caution that beach visitors monitor updates this week.

The next name up on the list for this season is Chantal.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
