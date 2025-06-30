Storm off Florida coast has little chance of tropical development

The National Hurricane Center is watching another area off the coast of Florida and the southeastern states, but meteorologists said there isn’t much chance that it will become tropical.

The latest guidance gives it a 20% over the next seven days and a zero percent chance in the next 48 hours.

Forecasters said it’s too far out to know much about the storm’s impact, or lack of it, on eastern North Carolina, but they do caution that beach visitors monitor updates this week.

The next name up on the list for this season is Chantal.