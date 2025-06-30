© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

Proposed bill that help reopen Martin General Hospital, support other Rural Emergency Hospitals

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 30, 2025 at 6:39 AM EDT
Congressman Don Davis will introduce the Rural Emergency Hospital Financial Stability Act at a news conference at the hospital Monday morning at 10 a.m.
Associated Press
A resolution at this week’s Martin County Board of Commissioners meeting could be the first step toward the reopening of Martin General Hospital.

An eastern North Carolina congressman is expected to introduce a bill that would help reopen Martin General Hospital in Williamston and support other Rural Emergency Hospitals.

Congressman Don Davis will introduce the Rural Emergency Hospital Financial Stability Act at a news conference at the hospital Monday morning at 10 a.m.

The bill would ensure Rural Emergency Hospitals receive higher Medicaid reimbursement rates, improving financial viability for hospitals serving communities with high Medicaid populations.

It’s supported by the National Rural Health Association and America’s Essential Hospitals.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston