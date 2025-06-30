Proposed bill that help reopen Martin General Hospital, support other Rural Emergency Hospitals

An eastern North Carolina congressman is expected to introduce a bill that would help reopen Martin General Hospital in Williamston and support other Rural Emergency Hospitals.

Congressman Don Davis will introduce the Rural Emergency Hospital Financial Stability Act at a news conference at the hospital Monday morning at 10 a.m.

The bill would ensure Rural Emergency Hospitals receive higher Medicaid reimbursement rates, improving financial viability for hospitals serving communities with high Medicaid populations.

It’s supported by the National Rural Health Association and America’s Essential Hospitals.