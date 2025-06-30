© 2025 Public Radio East
Jacksonville, Kinston receive All-America City Awards

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 30, 2025 at 7:01 AM EDT
National Civic League

Two eastern North Carolina communities are among the ten All-America City Award recipients.

Officials with the National Civic League said Jacksonville and Kinston were recognized for their “transformative, community-driven efforts to strengthen environmental sustainability and for their civic infrastructure.”

This year’s theme was, “Strengthening Environmental Sustainability through Inclusive Community Engagement”.

The NCL says Kinston won for initiatives like the Emma Webb Park Master Plan, the East Kinston Neighborhood Hub, and the Equitable Development Plan.

Jacksonville last won the award in 1992, and NCL officials said the city was chosen because it continues to improve water quality, public health, and access to nature with projects like Clean & Green Jacksonville and expanded trails and public transit.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It's possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It's the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
