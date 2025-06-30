Jacksonville, Kinston receive All-America City Awards

Two eastern North Carolina communities are among the ten All-America City Award recipients.

Officials with the National Civic League said Jacksonville and Kinston were recognized for their “transformative, community-driven efforts to strengthen environmental sustainability and for their civic infrastructure.”

This year’s theme was, “Strengthening Environmental Sustainability through Inclusive Community Engagement”.

The NCL says Kinston won for initiatives like the Emma Webb Park Master Plan, the East Kinston Neighborhood Hub, and the Equitable Development Plan.

Jacksonville last won the award in 1992, and NCL officials said the city was chosen because it continues to improve water quality, public health, and access to nature with projects like Clean & Green Jacksonville and expanded trails and public transit.