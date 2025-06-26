Water quality officials said there was a multi-species fish kill on the Neuse River last week

Sound Rivers officials said there was a multi-species fish kill on the Neuse River between Stately Pines and Neuse Harbor last week.

Dead fish included menhaden, mullet, croaker, flounder and other species, as well as crabs.

Sound Rivers

The incident was reported to the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality, and Sound Rivers Water Quality Specialist Taylor Register said officials with the Division of Water Resources think saltier water with less oxygen churned up to the surface by southwest winds is the likely cause.

DEQ Environmental Supervisor Jill Paxson said “heavy organic loading” from stormwater running off land into the water may have contributed to the problem.