© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

Water quality officials said there was a multi-species fish kill on the Neuse River last week

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 26, 2025 at 6:45 AM EDT
Sound Rivers

Sound Rivers officials said there was a multi-species fish kill on the Neuse River between Stately Pines and Neuse Harbor last week.

Dead fish included menhaden, mullet, croaker, flounder and other species, as well as crabs.

Sound Rivers

The incident was reported to the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality, and Sound Rivers Water Quality Specialist Taylor Register said officials with the Division of Water Resources think saltier water with less oxygen churned up to the surface by southwest winds is the likely cause.

DEQ Environmental Supervisor Jill Paxson said “heavy organic loading” from stormwater running off land into the water may have contributed to the problem.

Sound Rivers
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston