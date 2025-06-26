U.S. House bill would allow for jury trials, cap lawyer fees in Camp Lejeune water contamination cases

A group of North Carolina lawmakers have introduced a bill in the U.S. House intended to make sure victims of the toxic water aboard Camp Lejeune are given fair and reasonable judicial review.

Congressman Greg Murphy, M.D., said the Ensuring Justice for Camp Lejeune Victims Act provides important reforms to reduce the case backlog and provide timely resolutions and long-awaited closure for those affected.

"The Camp Lejeune Justice Act was enacted to address the injustices our veterans, their dependents, civil servants, and contractors faced by drinking contaminated water and simplify the process to be justly compensated," he said, "Unfortunately, unforeseen obstacles still prevent many from accessing the support they need. This bill provides important reforms to reduce the case backlog and provide timely resolutions and long-awaited closure for those affected."

Enacted in 2022 as part of the PACT Act, the Camp Lejeune Justice Act allows veterans and civilians to file claims against the U.S. government for damages related to exposure to contaminated water at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina between 1953 and 1987.

Senator Thom Tillis said, "Since my time as Speaker of the North Carolina House, I have worked alongside those who lived and worked at Camp Lejeune that were unknowingly exposed to harmful chemicals to finally give them the health care and benefits they deserve. I am proud to introduce this legislation with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to bring justice for victims and provide a path forward for justice after decades of delay."

There are more than 400,000 pending claims with the Department of the Navy, but not a single case has gone to trial while the Department of Justice litigates against victims.

Congresswoman Deborah Ross said the Camp Lejeune Justice Act has enabled people who were sickened by the contaminated drinking water on the base to finally seek damages in court, but reforms are necessary to fulfill the promise of the legislation

She said, "Our nation’s veterans put their lives on the line to defend our country and should never have faced barriers to accessing the justice they deserve after exposure to toxic water during their time stationed at Camp Lejeune."

Congressman Richard Hudson said the bill will ensure the brave men and women and their families who were lied to about the toxins they were exposed to can secure the benefits they deserve.

"The Camp Lejeune Justice Act was established to help right the wrongs our veterans endured, but many still face obstacles that prevent them from pursuing justice," he said.

The Ensuring Justice for Camp Lejeune Victims Act of 2025 would provide for jury trials, not just bench trials; states that victims must show general causation; would allow cases to be heard in any federal court in North and South Carolina; and proposes a cap on attorney fees at 20% for settlements and 25% for trials.