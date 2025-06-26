State Senate votes to ban cell phones in public schools

The state Senate voted Wednesday to ban the use of cell phones in public schools.

The bill would require local school boards to set policies restricting cell phone use when classes are in session. The policies would have exceptions for emergencies, and school boards would determine the punishment for violations.

Senator Jay Chaudhuri says schools that have already banned phones are seeing benefits.

He said, “Our schools need to be sanctuaries of learning. We know that not using cell phones during the day can result in our happier students and students that are less anxious. We know that a bell-to-bell restriction that's been implemented in both Granville County and Brunswick County have resulted in less behavior problems too.”

The bill would also require schools to teach about social media literacy, including the negative impacts on mental health. It now goes to Governor Josh Stein.