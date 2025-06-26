Proposal would keep larger trucks out of left lane of North Carolina's biggest freeways

State lawmakers want to keep larger trucks out of the left lane of North Carolina's biggest freeways.

The bill would prevent truckers from using the far left lane on freeways that have six lanes or more. It's one of the most controversial provisions in a wide-ranging transportation bill that's nearing final passage.

Representative Alan Branson tried to remove the proposal during a committee hearing Wednesday.

He said, “I just feel that this is going to be a slap in the face to the North Carolina Trucking Association and the trucking industry as a whole, and I disagree with it 100%.”

Branson's amendment was voted down.

Representative Mark Pless supports the restriction because he's seen trucks take up three lanes.

“They do use all three lanes. They get in what I like to consider races,” he said.

The transportation bill would also allow credit card transaction fees on ferry toll payments. And it would temporarily allow driver's licenses to remain valid for two years after their expiration date. That's a response to long lines at DMV offices.