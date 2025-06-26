© 2025 Public Radio East
Domesticated African Serval cat escapes from owner’s home in Swansboro

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 26, 2025 at 6:40 AM EDT
A domesticated African Serval cat has escaped from its owner’s home in Swansboro.

Officials with the Swansboro Police Department said it’s a domesticated pet, not a wild animal, and it’s not believed to be dangerous to people or pets.

According to Carolina Tiger Rescue, a Serval is a medium-sized wild cat with a coat pattern that resembles a combination of cheetah spots and tiger stripes. They have a fairly small head and large ears.

Officials are asking people who see the cat not to approach it or try to catch it, but to contact Onslow County Animal Control so they can safely return the pet to its owner.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It's possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It's the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others.
