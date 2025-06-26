Bill containing controversial LGBTQ policies headed to governor's desk

A bill filled with controversial LGBTQ policies is headed to Governor Josh Stein.

The bill would allow lawsuits against medical providers over gender transitions, and change the definition of biological sex in state law to exclude gender identity. That bill could affect transgender people seeking to change their birth certificate.

Democrats objected to the Senate's decision to add those provisions to a bipartisan bill regulating pornography websites.

Representative Laura Budd worked with Republicans on the original bill and criticized them for allowing changes aimed at the transgender community.

“Victims of human trafficking would have received relief from under this bill, and you are taking it away from them, all of them. You sold out, you capitulated for a campaign donation, a flyer, a sound bite," she said.

House Speaker Destin Hall cut off Budd's speech before the party-line vote.

The governor could veto the bill.