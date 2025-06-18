© 2025 Public Radio East
Plaintiff's lawyers in Camp Lejeune toxic water case to challenge admissibility of government experts witness

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 18, 2025 at 6:29 AM EDT
A welcome sign stands outside of the Holcomb Gate on Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Jan. 8, 2008. MCB Camp Lejeune has been noted as the Home of the Expeditionary Forces in Readiness; directly supporting the II Marine Expeditionary Force.
Photo courtesy of U.S. Marine Corps
A welcome sign stands outside of the Holcomb Gate on Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Jan. 8, 2008. MCB Camp Lejeune has been noted as the Home of the Expeditionary Forces in Readiness; directly supporting the II Marine Expeditionary Force.

Lawyers for the people suing the U.S. Navy and the Department of Justice for illnesses caused by toxic drinking water aboard Camp Lejeune are seeking to file a motion to challenge the admissibility of additional testimony from an expert witness for the government.

It comes after a court-ordered second deposition from Dr. Remy Hennet, which attorneys from Zois and Miller, one of the firms representing the plaintiffs, said was granted after the government failed to comply with earlier discovery deadlines which precluded lawyers from fully examining Dr. Hennet’s opinions.

During the June 4 deposition, lawyers for the victims finally confronted Dr. Hennet about his conclusions regarding a supply well at Hadnot Point, which the attorneys said is an essential component of the government’s exposure theory.

Plaintiffs argued that his conclusions about the effects on finished water rely on flawed assumptions and unsupported modeling that should be excluded.

The government opposes the motion, and its lawyers said plaintiffs missed their opportunity to object earlier. But plaintiffs pointed out that they were denied access to the relevant data until after the initial deposition, which prompted the court to order sanctions and allow additional questioning.

The admissibility of Dr. Hennet’s expert opinions could shape the outcome of litigation affecting nearly half a million claimants, and lawyers add that it also highlights the escalating battles over expert credibility in one of the most consequential toxic tort cases in U.S. history.

Zois and Miller’s clients, and those of several other law firms, said they were harmed by contaminated drinking water aboard the base between the 1950s through the 1980s.

The water at Camp Lejeune was contaminated with industrial solvents and benzene, and it’s considered one of the worst cases of water contamination in U.S. history. Nearly one million Marines, sailors, civilian employees, and military family members were potentially exposed.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
