NC Congressman pushing to classify all fentanyl-related substances the most dangerous type of drug

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 18, 2025 at 7:15 AM EDT
Photo collage by LA Johnson/Cornell Watson/Getty Images
/
NPR

An eastern North Carolina congressman is supporting legislation that would classify all fentanyl-related substances as the most dangerous type of drug, Schedule I, unless specifically listed otherwise.

Congressman Don Davis said the Halt All Lethal Trafficking of (HALT) Fentanyl Act, which passed in the House, also makes it easier for researchers to get permission to study these substances. A temporary law that did this expired on March 31.

Davis said he will continue to advocate for funding for addiction treatment, prevention programs, and rural health systems, emphasizing the urgent need to combat the fentanyl epidemic head-on in eastern North Carolina and throughout the United States.
Annette Weston
