Expanded training and combat missions at Seymour Johnson AFB proposed at hearing

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 18, 2025 at 7:24 AM EDT
Congressman Davis, along with other members of the House Armed Services Committee, poses questions to Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.
Office of Congressman Don Davis
Congressman Davis, along with other members of the House Armed Services Committee, poses questions to Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.

A North Carolina congressman posed questions to Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General John Daniel Caine at a hearing about the Fiscal Year 2026 Department of Defense budget proposal, which has not yet been fully released.

Congressman Don Davis focused his questions on how the U.S. Department of Defense can ensure Seymour Johnson Air Force Base is positioned to maintain and expand both its training and combat missions as a leader in overseas deployment.

He said, “The airmen and military families who make the base what it is today have been there for deployments more than 50 percent of the time, during war and peace.” He added because of its history, the base must be a top candidate for an expanded combat mission as the nation moves forward with next-generation air defense.

Congressman Don Davis is the vice ranking member of the House Armed Services Committee and sits on the Subcommittees on Tactical Air and Land Forces and Readiness. He graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy in 1994 and is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
