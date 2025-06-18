© 2025 Public Radio East
ENC high school science teachers studying wildlife and the ecosystem at Yellowstone National Park

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 18, 2025 at 6:39 AM EDT
A grizzly bear (bottom right) forages in Yellowstone National Park. Predators like wolves, bears and mountain lions have all recovered in the area after nearing extinction a century ago.

Four eastern North Carolina science teachers are among a dozen from across the state who are taking part in the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences’ Yellowstone Institute.

Yellowstone is America’s first national park, and this week the teachers will study wildlife ranging from gray wolves to grizzly bears, study the park’s unique geology, learn about the role of fire in natural ecosystems, and discuss conservation and environmental issues similar to those in North Carolina.

Local participants include Ashley Huygens of Bitz Intermediate School in Jacksonville; Paige Stanley, Chicod School in Greenville; Heather Watson, North Duplin High School in Mount Olive; and Michelle Wojcuich, Rose Hill-Magnolia Elementary School in Rose Hill.

More than 900 outstanding North Carolina science educators have participated in these Institutes since 1987.

They’re posting on an online travel blog.

Annette Weston
