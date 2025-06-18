ENC high school science teachers studying wildlife and the ecosystem at Yellowstone National Park

Four eastern North Carolina science teachers are among a dozen from across the state who are taking part in the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences’ Yellowstone Institute.

Yellowstone is America’s first national park, and this week the teachers will study wildlife ranging from gray wolves to grizzly bears, study the park’s unique geology, learn about the role of fire in natural ecosystems, and discuss conservation and environmental issues similar to those in North Carolina.

Local participants include Ashley Huygens of Bitz Intermediate School in Jacksonville; Paige Stanley, Chicod School in Greenville; Heather Watson, North Duplin High School in Mount Olive; and Michelle Wojcuich, Rose Hill-Magnolia Elementary School in Rose Hill.

More than 900 outstanding North Carolina science educators have participated in these Institutes since 1987.

