Scam calls claim to be taking donations for Snow Hill Police Department

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 17, 2025 at 6:21 AM EDT
Snow Hill Police Department

A scam is circulating that’s tied to the recent turmoil over the Snow Hill Police Department.

In recent weeks, the town’s board of commissioners voted to disband the police department and instead contract with Greene County Sheriff’s Office for law enforcement coverage. Soon after, the board met again and reversed that decision.

Snow Hill Town Manager April Vinson said that people are now receiving calls for donations to support the police department.

She said the Town of Snow Hill is not soliciting those donations, and anyone who receives such a call should not donate any money.
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
