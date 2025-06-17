Scam calls claim to be taking donations for Snow Hill Police Department

A scam is circulating that’s tied to the recent turmoil over the Snow Hill Police Department.

In recent weeks, the town’s board of commissioners voted to disband the police department and instead contract with Greene County Sheriff’s Office for law enforcement coverage. Soon after, the board met again and reversed that decision.

Snow Hill Town Manager April Vinson said that people are now receiving calls for donations to support the police department.

She said the Town of Snow Hill is not soliciting those donations, and anyone who receives such a call should not donate any money.