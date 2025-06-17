© 2025 Public Radio East
Pitt County flash flooding leads to wastewater spill into Tar River tributary

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 17, 2025 at 6:02 AM EDT
Wastewater flows from a manhole on Albemarle Avenue in Rocky Mount.
Sound Rivers
File: Wastewater flows from a manhole.

A wastewater spill in Bethel was caused by Monday’s flash floods from heavy rain in the area.

Officials with Greenville Utilities said about 9,600 gallons of wastewater spilled from a pump station on Creek Bank Road into Grindle Creek, a tributary of the Tar River.

More than 5,000 gallons of wastewater was also surcharged from a manhole on East Street, but did not reach the surface water level.

To prevent future discharges in the area, Greenville Utilities is building a new pump station outside of the flood plain; it’s expected to be up and running this summer.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
