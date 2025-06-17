Pitt County flash flooding leads to wastewater spill into Tar River tributary
A wastewater spill in Bethel was caused by Monday’s flash floods from heavy rain in the area.
Officials with Greenville Utilities said about 9,600 gallons of wastewater spilled from a pump station on Creek Bank Road into Grindle Creek, a tributary of the Tar River.
More than 5,000 gallons of wastewater was also surcharged from a manhole on East Street, but did not reach the surface water level.
To prevent future discharges in the area, Greenville Utilities is building a new pump station outside of the flood plain; it’s expected to be up and running this summer.