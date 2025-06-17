© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

NOAA Fisheries announces two day two day recreational season for red snapper in South Atlantic

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 17, 2025 at 6:46 AM EDT
State officials are asking recreational fishermen to donate Red Snapper carcasses to science.
South Atlantic Fishery Management Council
File photo: red snapper.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Fisheries has announced a short recreational season of just two days for red snapper in the South Atlantic.

Red snapper harvest will be open in North Carolina and coastal states to the south on July 11 and 12, with a one fish limit. Officials said the dates may change if there is a small craft advisory on those days.

NOAA Fisheries also withdrew the proposed bottom fishing closure for Snapper in the South Atlantic. They said continued efforts to improve data collection and management are necessary to provide more reasonable access.

The South Atlantic Great Red Snapper Count is underway and is expected to be completed later this summer.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston