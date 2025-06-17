NOAA Fisheries announces two day two day recreational season for red snapper in South Atlantic

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Fisheries has announced a short recreational season of just two days for red snapper in the South Atlantic.

Red snapper harvest will be open in North Carolina and coastal states to the south on July 11 and 12, with a one fish limit. Officials said the dates may change if there is a small craft advisory on those days.

NOAA Fisheries also withdrew the proposed bottom fishing closure for Snapper in the South Atlantic. They said continued efforts to improve data collection and management are necessary to provide more reasonable access.

The South Atlantic Great Red Snapper Count is underway and is expected to be completed later this summer.