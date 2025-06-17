Child injured after accidentally discharging a gun at a relative's home in Jacksonville

A child was injured in an accidental shooting on Saturday; investigators said he found a gun while visiting a relative's home.

Officials with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said the five-year-old was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries to his left hand and is in stable condition.

A handgun was recovered from the scene.

Several people were at the home during the incident and have been identified. The investigation continues and, at this point, no charges have been filed.