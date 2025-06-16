© 2025 Public Radio East
Young Banker horse hit and killed, driver arrested for DWI

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 16, 2025 at 10:31 AM EDT
(Photo credit: National Park Service)
National Park Service
/
Cape Lookout National Seashore on Facebook
File photo. (Photo credit: National Park Service)

A young Banker stallion was hit and killed on the beach late Saturday night.

Officials with the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office said 26-year-old Shannon Seamster of Carova hit five-year-old stallion Alexander with her SUV near Mile Post 19 near Nags Head.

The horse was killed on impact and investigators said Seamster was arrested for DWI.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
