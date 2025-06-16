Sea turtle trying to nest in Emerald Isle harassed by beach visitor

Officials with the Emerald Isle Sea Turtle Patrol said a sea turtle attempting to nest over the weekend was harassed and chased back into the water.

All sea turtles are protected under the Endangered Species Act and it’s illegal to harm, harass, or kill them, as well as their nests and hatchlings. A conviction carries a fine of up to $50,000 and/or a year in jail.

Leaders of the turtle patrol are asking anyone who sees a person harassing one of the reptiles to call the police right away.

Meanwhile, Monday is World Sea Turtle Day, and Cape Hatteras National Seashore is highlighting the five sea turtle species that nest on its beaches: loggerhead, green, and Kemps Ridley, hawksbill, and leatherback.

The Kemp's ridley waves goodbye just before being set free

Last year, 303 sea turtle nests were laid along the seashore, and rangers said most of them were laid by loggerhead and green sea turtles.

Nesting runs from May 1st through October 31st, and officials are asking visitors to help the turtles and hatchlings thrive by filling any holes dug in the sand and taking all beach equipment like chairs, nets, and umbrellas off the strand when they leave because items left behind may deter a sea turtle from nesting and holes left unfilled may trap a nesting turtle.

They also ask beach visitors to ensure that fires are completely put out, and to turn off any outdoor lights and close window blinds to help prevent turtles from becoming disoriented

People should not enter closed areas around sea turtle nests.