© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

Sea turtle trying to nest in Emerald Isle harassed by beach visitor

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 16, 2025 at 10:27 AM EDT
Photo: Cape Hatteras National Seashore
File photo.

Officials with the Emerald Isle Sea Turtle Patrol said a sea turtle attempting to nest over the weekend was harassed and chased back into the water.

All sea turtles are protected under the Endangered Species Act and it’s illegal to harm, harass, or kill them, as well as their nests and hatchlings. A conviction carries a fine of up to $50,000 and/or a year in jail.

Leaders of the turtle patrol are asking anyone who sees a person harassing one of the reptiles to call the police right away.

Meanwhile, Monday is World Sea Turtle Day, and Cape Hatteras National Seashore is highlighting the five sea turtle species that nest on its beaches: loggerhead, green, and Kemps Ridley, hawksbill, and leatherback.

The Kemp's ridley waves goodbye just before being set free

Last year, 303 sea turtle nests were laid along the seashore, and rangers said most of them were laid by loggerhead and green sea turtles.

Nesting runs from May 1st through October 31st, and officials are asking visitors to help the turtles and hatchlings thrive by filling any holes dug in the sand and taking all beach equipment like chairs, nets, and umbrellas off the strand when they leave because items left behind may deter a sea turtle from nesting and holes left unfilled may trap a nesting turtle.

They also ask beach visitors to ensure that fires are completely put out, and to turn off any outdoor lights and close window blinds to help prevent turtles from becoming disoriented

People should not enter closed areas around sea turtle nests.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston