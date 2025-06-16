© 2025 Public Radio East
N.C. U.S. Senator's bill would support prescribed burns in winter months to reduce spring and summer wildfires

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 16, 2025 at 10:41 AM EDT
2008 Evans Road Fire (Wildfire Today)
File: 2008 Evans Road Fire

A North Carolina U.S. Senator has introduced a bill to support prescribed burns to prevent loss to lives and property.

U.S. Senator Ted Budd said the bicameral, bipartisan National Prescribed Fire would grow a technically skilled prescribed fire workforce, provide new tools to aid smoke management, and increase prescribed fire permitting during winter months to reduce ruinous fires and smoke in the summer.

Budd said enabling the Forest Service to better conduct controlled burns of unchecked vegetation and scattered debris can protect forests from catastrophic wildfires that may occur in the hottest months of the year.
Annette Weston
