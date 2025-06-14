No Kings protests take place across the country

SCOTT DETROW, HOST:

Hundreds of thousands of people across the country have taken to the streets today to protest President Trump and his policies. The so-called No Kings marches and rallies were also against Trump's military parade in Washington, D.C., tonight. NPR's Sergio Martínez-Beltrán is in New York City right now covering the protests there. Hi, Sergio.

SERGIO MARTÍNEZ-BELTRÁN, BYLINE: Hey.

DETROW: Tell us what you're seeing in New York City today.

MARTÍNEZ-BELTRÁN: I mean, it's been massive - tens of thousands marching down the streets of Manhattan, lots of creative signs, music, families together. And that was despite horrible weather here. I mean, it's been raining and kind of cold. Still, many people came out today, including Makayla (ph). She's a lawyer here in New York City who works for a state agency. That's the reason why she asked us not to use her last name. She fears for her job.

MAKAYLA: As someone who cares about this country, as someone who was born here, as someone who is a public servant for this country, as someone who's an attorney, I just can't sit by as I watch my country fall to fascism.

DETROW: We've talked about the fact that this is happening at the same time as this military parade, but that doesn't seem to be the only thing people are protesting. What are you hearing from people you talk to about why they are marching today?

MARTÍNEZ-BELTRÁN: Right, right. I mean, so many things. There's a lot of diversity in this protest - right? - older people, families, young folks. Unions were here as well. And that diversity is reflected in their claims today. The big one, you know, is that people say that President Trump is behaving like he's a king or a dictator. Part of it is because of the parade today in D.C. Others are out here pushing back against Trump's immigration actions and raids across the country. And for so many here, all of this feels personal. We talked to Nate Schenkkan. He's here with his son. He lost his job at a nonprofit due to Trump's cuts, and he got emotional talking to us about this.

NATE SCHENKKAN: I'm extremely worried. I've never been more worried in my life. It feels like we're seeing a president who has no checks on his power, who isn't being stopped by the courts, who isn't being stopped by Congress. And the only thing that's going to stop him is public opinion and people standing up.

MARTÍNEZ-BELTRÁN: Schenkkan says he's unemployed because of President Trump, and now he's in the streets protesting.

DETROW: You are in New York. These protests are happening all across the country. What are we hearing about other cities?

MARTÍNEZ-BELTRÁN: Right. So our colleagues in Los Angeles are reporting that the march there is huge, too. But these protests are also happening in smaller places like St. Louis, Missouri, where thousands came out to protest. Hundreds showed up to the event in Grand Junction, Colorado. Hundreds are expected to do the same in Austin, Texas. And, you know, people we spoke to here in New York say they're hopeful to see so many folks out protesting and pushing back in red states and red cities as well as Democratic states. And again, this is called the No Kings protests, but President Trump has said he is not a king and that he has to, quote, "go through hell to get stuff approved."

DETROW: That is NPR's Sergio Martínez-Beltrán joining us from a very noisy New York City street.

DETROW: Thank you so much for your time.

MARTÍNEZ-BELTRÁN: Thank you.

