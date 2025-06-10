© 2025 Public Radio East
Wheat harvest can lead to unnecessary 911 calls during planned stubble burns

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 10, 2025 at 10:49 AM EDT
The Jones County Fire Marshal’s Office is reminding people that the wheat harvest season is near, and officials are hoping to avoid panic over the associated planned field fires that are set this time of year.

Jones County Emergency Services Officials are asking people not to call 911 to report smoke or fire from agricultural field burns unless they see signs of danger.

People are asked to only call 911 if they see flames spreading rapidly and unsupervised; buildings, roads or people are in danger; or there are no signs the fire is being supervised-like the absence of firebreaks or farm equipment.

They added that controlled burns to clear wheat stubble after harvest is a legal and common agricultural practice that helps prepare fields for the next planting season.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
