Wheat harvest can lead to unnecessary 911 calls during planned stubble burns

The Jones County Fire Marshal’s Office is reminding people that the wheat harvest season is near, and officials are hoping to avoid panic over the associated planned field fires that are set this time of year.

Jones County Emergency Services Officials are asking people not to call 911 to report smoke or fire from agricultural field burns unless they see signs of danger.

People are asked to only call 911 if they see flames spreading rapidly and unsupervised; buildings, roads or people are in danger; or there are no signs the fire is being supervised-like the absence of firebreaks or farm equipment.

They added that controlled burns to clear wheat stubble after harvest is a legal and common agricultural practice that helps prepare fields for the next planting season.

