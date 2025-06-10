© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

Student builds will add to affordable housing availability in Greenville

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 10, 2025 at 11:12 AM EDT
Openverse via Creative Commons
/
Photo by The World is a Stage on StockSnap

New affordable homes will soon be built in Greenville and the project will give college students an opportunity to hone their skills on the path to a new career.

The partnership between City of Greenville and Pitt Community College will mean three new homes will be built by students in the Construction and Industrial Trades program during the fall semester.

When the houses are finished, they will be moved to West Greenville and will be sold.

Officials say the $450,000 project includes a $200,000 contribution from the city.

The city will also provide land and officials said money from the home sales will go back to the community.

If successful, officials said the model may be expanded in future years as part of the city’s long-term plan to build 50 affordable homes over the next decade.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston