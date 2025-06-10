Student builds will add to affordable housing availability in Greenville

New affordable homes will soon be built in Greenville and the project will give college students an opportunity to hone their skills on the path to a new career.

The partnership between City of Greenville and Pitt Community College will mean three new homes will be built by students in the Construction and Industrial Trades program during the fall semester.

When the houses are finished, they will be moved to West Greenville and will be sold.

Officials say the $450,000 project includes a $200,000 contribution from the city.

The city will also provide land and officials said money from the home sales will go back to the community.

If successful, officials said the model may be expanded in future years as part of the city’s long-term plan to build 50 affordable homes over the next decade.