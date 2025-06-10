Snow Hill leaders discuss budget adjustments after reversing decision to disband police department

Snow Hill Commissioners met Monday night to talk about the budget, after reversing the decision to disband the community’s police department.

Among the items discussed were the possible elimination of a school resource officer position, a change to the property tax rate, and discontinuing donations to local nonprofits. Eliminating proposed raises for the police department was also floated as a possible budget fix.

WITN-TV is reporting that Town Manager April Vinson said the budget needs to be approved by June 30 and a public hearing will be scheduled in the next two weeks before the budget deadline.