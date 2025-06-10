© 2025 Public Radio East
Snow Hill leaders discuss budget adjustments after reversing decision to disband police department

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 10, 2025 at 10:58 AM EDT
Snow Hill Police Department

Snow Hill Commissioners met Monday night to talk about the budget, after reversing the decision to disband the community’s police department.

Among the items discussed were the possible elimination of a school resource officer position, a change to the property tax rate, and discontinuing donations to local nonprofits. Eliminating proposed raises for the police department was also floated as a possible budget fix.

WITN-TV is reporting that Town Manager April Vinson said the budget needs to be approved by June 30 and a public hearing will be scheduled in the next two weeks before the budget deadline.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston