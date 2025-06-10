Saturday protests in Jacksonville, Beaufort to address Trump administration moves and policies

On the same day of the military parade in Washington, D.C., a new nonprofit has organized protests across the nation, and at least two are planned for eastern North Carolina.

President Donald Trump said the parade Saturday evening near the National Mall is a recognition of the 250th anniversary of the United States Army; the event coincides with his 79th birthday. It’s also Flag Day.

Indivisible Carteret County and Indivisible Craven United and sponsoring a No Kings Day rally at the Beaufort Courthouse from 2-3:30 p.m.

According to nokings.org, people are protesting against the Trump administration’s actions, including defying court orders, mass deportations, slashed government services and civil rights violations.

In Jacksonville, the Democratic Women of Onslow County have organized a No Kings protest. It will take place at Freedom Fountain from 2-4:00 p.m.

Similar protests are scheduled for other areas across the state, from Asheville to Raleigh, Charlotte, Fayetteville, Wilmington and many others.

