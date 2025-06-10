© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

Saturday protests in Jacksonville, Beaufort to address Trump administration moves and policies

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 10, 2025 at 10:37 AM EDT
No Kings
/
nokings.org

On the same day of the military parade in Washington, D.C., a new nonprofit has organized protests across the nation, and at least two are planned for eastern North Carolina.

President Donald Trump said the parade Saturday evening near the National Mall is a recognition of the 250th anniversary of the United States Army; the event coincides with his 79th birthday. It’s also Flag Day.

Indivisible Carteret County and Indivisible Craven United and sponsoring a No Kings Day rally at the Beaufort Courthouse from 2-3:30 p.m.

According to nokings.org, people are protesting against the Trump administration’s actions, including defying court orders, mass deportations, slashed government services and civil rights violations.

In Jacksonville, the Democratic Women of Onslow County have organized a No Kings protest. It will take place at Freedom Fountain from 2-4:00 p.m.

Similar protests are scheduled for other areas across the state, from Asheville to Raleigh, Charlotte, Fayetteville, Wilmington and many others.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston