Nearly $50,000, thousands of doses of illegal drugs seized in recent operation targeting ENC dealers

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 10, 2025 at 12:09 PM EDT
Recent efforts to keep illegal drugs off the streets in one eastern North Carolina county have led to three dozen arrests and the seizure of more than $50,000 in drug money.

Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes said 32 people were arrested on drug and weapons charges.

Also seized were more than 3,000 doses of heroin/fentanyl, nearly 900 doses of methamphetamine, more than 2,000 doses of cocaine, and nearly 100 assorted pills.

Hughes said deputies also seized 15 guns illegally possessed by convicted felons or firearms that were reported stolen.

The sheriff added that it’s important to recognize the effects substance abuse and addiction have on families, ans said his office continues to work with community partners to encourage those with substance abuse issues to seek treatment and address their addictions.
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
