Nearly $50,000, thousands of doses of illegal drugs seized in recent operation targeting ENC dealers

Recent efforts to keep illegal drugs off the streets in one eastern North Carolina county have led to three dozen arrests and the seizure of more than $50,000 in drug money.

Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes said 32 people were arrested on drug and weapons charges.

Also seized were more than 3,000 doses of heroin/fentanyl, nearly 900 doses of methamphetamine, more than 2,000 doses of cocaine, and nearly 100 assorted pills.

Hughes said deputies also seized 15 guns illegally possessed by convicted felons or firearms that were reported stolen.

The sheriff added that it’s important to recognize the effects substance abuse and addiction have on families, ans said his office continues to work with community partners to encourage those with substance abuse issues to seek treatment and address their addictions.

