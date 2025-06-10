© 2025 Public Radio East
NC Senator’s bill would fast track deportations of undocumented immigrants

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 10, 2025 at 11:29 AM EDT
Republican U.S. Senator Ted Budd.

North Carolina US Senator and two GOP colleagues have introduced a bill intended to fast track the deportation of undocumented immigrants.

The “Rapid Expulsion of Migrant Offenders who Violate and Evade (REMOVE) Act,” seeks to mandate that removal proceedings be concluded within 15 days.

Senator Ted Budd said the measure is necessary for the Trump administration to address the consequences of what they describe as the previous administration’s failed border policies.

The REMOVE Act would require the U.S. Attorney General to finalize a person’s removal case within 15 days after they have been served with a Notice to Appear.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
