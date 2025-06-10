NC Senator’s bill would fast track deportations of undocumented immigrants

North Carolina US Senator and two GOP colleagues have introduced a bill intended to fast track the deportation of undocumented immigrants.

The “Rapid Expulsion of Migrant Offenders who Violate and Evade (REMOVE) Act,” seeks to mandate that removal proceedings be concluded within 15 days.

Senator Ted Budd said the measure is necessary for the Trump administration to address the consequences of what they describe as the previous administration’s failed border policies.

The REMOVE Act would require the U.S. Attorney General to finalize a person’s removal case within 15 days after they have been served with a Notice to Appear.

